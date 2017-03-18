School News from MHS

The Marshalltown High School Envirothon team took first place in the West Des Moines regional contest held at West Des Moines DMACC.

As a group, the students took tests on wildlife, aquatics, soils, and forestry.

They earned the top scores on the soils and forestry tests and the top score overall.

Nine teams attended this regional contest. There are five regional contests with more 50 teams competing throughout the state.

Marshalltown looks forward to competing at the state finals on April 24 at Springbrook State Park. In the past 17 years that MHS has competed in the Envirothon contest, they have qualified for the state contest every year and have been state champions eight times.

The Envirothon team is sponsored by the Extended Learning Program and coached by MHS teacher Susan Fritzell.