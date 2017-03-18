Kansas wins Creighton loses in the men`s NCAA basketball tournament Friday

Frank Mason the Third scored 22 points and had eight assists as top-seeded Kansas won its opening game of the NCAA Tournament for an 11th straight year with a 100-62 victory over UC Davis Friday night. Freshman Josh Jackson, making his return after a one-game suspension for an accumulation of embarrassing incidents, added 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Jayhawks

Jeff Dowtin scored a career-high 23 points with a perfect day at the free-throw line, upstart Rhode Island answered every threat and the Rams ran right into the next round of the NCAA Tournament by stunning cold-shooting Number 6 seed Creighton 84-72 Friday in an opener of the Midwest Region. Ronnie Harrell Junior scored a career-high 15 points in Creighton’s 40-percent shooting day.

 

