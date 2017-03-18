Iowa State men`s game on KIX 101.1 tonight at 7:40 p-m

No. 4 seed Purdue (26-7) vs. No. 5 seed Iowa State (24-10)

Second round, Midwest Region; Milwaukee; 8:45 p.m. CDT.

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State goes for its third Sweet 16 appearance in four years, while Purdue is trying to make it to the third round for the first time since 2010. The red-hot Cyclones have won 10 of 11, storming through the Big 12 Tournament before downing Nevada 84-73 on Thursday night. Purdue turned away Vermont 80-70 in the first round for its first NCAA win since 2012.

INSIDE: The Boilermakers should have a big advantage inside with Caleb Swanigan and 7-foot-2 junior Isaac Hayes, who comes off the bench. The tallest player in Iowa State’s starting lineup is 6-8 forward Solomon Young. The Cyclones have been outrebounded by an average of three-plus boards per game this year, compared to a positive margin of almost seven rebounds for the Boilermakers.

AT THE POINT: Iowa State star Monte Morris had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against the Wolf Pack, and leads the country with a 5.33 assist-to-turnover ratio. Purdue junior P.J. Thompson had 10 points, two assists and no turnovers against the Catamounts, and is second to Morris with a 4.30 assist-to-turnover ratio.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue and Iowa State split four previous meetings, with the Cyclones winning 83-80 in their last matchup on Dec. 22, 2007, in Las Vegas.