Ernst holds testy Town Hall meetings

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst met with confrontational crowds in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids where she was repeatedly shouted down and booed over the GOP health care reform plan.

Ernst drew laughter and booing when she said many of the millions of people likely to lose insurance under the bill will willingly chose not to buy insurance once the mandates under the current law are lifted.

She also faced shouts for suggesting climate change is a natural occurrence and booing when she said states should decide whether money is spent funding Planned Parenthood.

She drew applause when she said Donald Trump should release his tax returns.

For most of the hour-long town hall meetings at Coe College in Cedar Rapids and Drake University in Des Moines she endured shouting.