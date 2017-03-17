Conditional agreement on Bankruptcy sale of hospital reached

Central Iowa Health Care announced late Thursday afternoon that a tentative agreement had been reached in bankruptcy court for the purchase of the facilities by Unity Point Health out of Waterloo, a sale price of 11 point nine million dollars. Bankruptcy court is expected to approve what is called an asset purchase agreement within the next two week time frame. The transaction would likely be complete by the end of April. A term sheet indicates Unity Point would hold sessions to get present employees familiar with employment with them and they encourage all Central Iowa Healthcare workers to apply for work with Unity Point. Officials with Central Iowa Health Care say prior to that it will be business as usual at the hospital. As a part of the process the hospital can receive additional funding from United Bank if need be during the transition process. Hospital officials said they were excited about the future of health care in the community.