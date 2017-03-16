NCAA men`s tournament update

Friday’s NCAA Tournament schedule will include games by Southern Cal and UC Davis.

The Trojans have advanced by turning a 17-point, second-half deficit into a 75-71 win against Providence. Bennie Boatwright scored a career-high 24 points to help USC avenge its one-point loss to the Friars in the opening round of last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Jordan McLaughlin had 18 points for the Trojans, who will face SMU in the East Regional.

Emmitt Holt led Providence with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

UC Davis was a winner in its first-ever NCAA Tournament game.

Chima Moneke scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Aggies beat North Carolina Central, 67-63 at Dayton. Brynton Lemar scored 15 points and Lawrence White added 14 to help UC Davis earn a first-round meeting with top seed Kansas in the Midwest Regional.

The Big West champs took command with an 11-2 spurt while the Eagles missed eight of nine shots during that stretch.

DaJuan Graf led NC Central with 15 points.