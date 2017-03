Marshall Counties latest unemployment numbers are one of the highest in Iowa. Six point seven percent in January.Elsewhere in the listening area: 4.6% in Hardin County, 4.2% in Grundy, 5.1% in Tama, 5.1% in Poweshiek, 4.1% in Jasper, and just 2.3% in Story. Around the state Clayton and Allamakee Counties were higher than Marshall at 6.9% each.