Men`s NIT update from Tuesday night

Malcolm Hill scored 25 points, Leron Black had a double-double and Jamall Walker picked up a win in his debut as the interim coach for Illinois, an 82-57 romp over short-handled Valparaiso in an opening game of the NIT.

Hill made 7 of 12 shots, including four 3-pointers, and 7 of 8 free throws and became the fourth player to surpass 1,800 points for the Illini (19-14), who are seeded second in their bracket and are home against the Boise State-Utah winner next. Black had 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds.

In other games:

— Sebastian Saiz had his school-record 21st double-double of the season, Deandre Burnett scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Mississippi beat Monmouth 91-83 in the NIT. Saiz finished with 23 points, on 6-of-9 shooting, and 11 rebounds and Burnett hit four 3-pointers.

— Chandler Hutchison had a career-high 34 points, Marcus Dickinson scored 10 of his career-best 12 points in the final 12 minutes and Boise State overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Utah 73-68.

— ShawnDre’ Jones scored 22 points and Richmond pulled away to defeat Alabama 71-64.

— Martez Walker and Sherron Dorsey-Walker combined to score 35 of their 44 points in the second half as Oakland overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Clemson 74-69.

— Josh Okogie scored 24 points, Tadric Jackson added 19, and the pair combined for 31 second-half points as Georgia Tech pulled away from Indiana for a 75-63 win.

— Gian Clavell had 22 points, nine rebounds and tied his career high with seven assists, Prentiss Nixon scored 19 points and Colorado State beat College of Charleston 81-74.

— Dedrick Basile scored 16 points of his 18 points in the first half when CSU Bakersfield was almost flawless and the Roadrunners held on to defeat short-handed California 73-66 in the first round of the NIT.