The Iowa men`s game in the NIT against South Dakota will be broadcast on KFJB tonight. There has been a time change because an east coast game scheduled for Tuesday night between Syracuse and North Carolina Greensboro got weathered out. Tip off time has changed to eight o’clock from six o’clock. Iowa goes into the game with a record of 18-14. South Dakota was the Summit league champs and had a record of 22-11.