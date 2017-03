Cody Hicks performs live Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at the Tama Ballroom.

–Doors open at 6pm with special guest Richard Arndt performing at 7pm then, Cody Hicks performs at 9pm.

–Pre-sale tickets are $7 at Los Charros Mexican Grill, J&V Napa, & K&M Sanitation. Tickets at the door are $10.