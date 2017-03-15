Bids for CIH received Auction is today in Des Moines

Central Iowa Healthcare on Tuesday issued an e-mail to employees with information about bids that were made on the hospitals assets after bankruptcy was declared last December. There were essentially two bids made for the whole hospital property, one from Unity Point Health of Waterloo and People`s Choice Health. Four other proportional bids were received from McFarland Clinic, for their properties in Marshalltown, Oswald Properties for property in Conrad, Great Western Bank and also United Bank and Trust N-A, those were bids for secured interest in their collateral. The Bankruptcy Auction is ten a-m today in Des Moines, the sale hearing is in front of the Honorable Judge Anita Shodeen in Federal Bankruptcy Court in Des Moines tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 p-m.