Truex Jr. wins Monster Cup race heard on KIX 101.1

Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go and avoided a last-lap wreck that led to a pit-road brawl and left Kyle Busch bloodied in a wild finish to the NASCAR Cup race Sunday.

An aggressive Joey Logano got into Busch, sending him spinning down pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Moments later, Busch and Logano tangled, with crew members pulling Busch away as blood ran down his forehead.

“There wasn’t much talking, just a lot of swinging,” Logano said. “I was racing hard there at end.”

Busch was pulled up off the ground by crew members and quickly treated and released at the infield care center.

Kyle Larson was second, followed by Chase Elliott, Logano and Keselowski.