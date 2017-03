The Marshalltown City Council will meet late this afternoon at 5:30 p-m at City Hall. Among the items on today`s agenda is the issue of replacing 1st Ward City Councilman Bob Schubert who passed away. Schubert represented the cities First Ward which is part of the north and northeast parts of the city. His term is up in November so it has been suggested that council appoint someone to fill out the term, and then encourage them to run for the seat in the fall.