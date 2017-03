Iowa State after winning the Big 12 post season tournament, has been seeded fifth in the Midwest Region of the NCAA basketball tournament, they will play 12th seeded Nevada Thursday night at 8:57 pm at Milwaukee Wisconsin. Iowa has made the National Invitational Tournament as the #1 seed and will play South Dakota Wednesday night at six p-m at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Drake and UNI women will find out their tournament positioning as pairings are announced Monday.