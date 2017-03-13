Candlelight vigil held at Gilman

Hundreds of people turned out at Gilman Sunday for a candlelight vigil and balloon release for three members of the East Marshall School District Community. 12 year old Derek Cisneros who died after being involved in a vehicle wreck, Chad Gile a motorcyclist who died after an accident in Marshalltown March third, and Lindsay Story a leukemia patient. Numerous members of local clergy offered prayers, and balloons in the East Marshall colors of purple and gold were released into the sky just as the snow was beginning to fall Sunday.