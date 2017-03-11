Scores from Friday for you!

Men`s college basketball:

Iowa State 84 Texas Christian 63

Women`s college basketball:

Drake 64 Illinois State 40

Northern Iowa 69 Bradley 39

Junior College Softball:
Anderson J-V 9 MCC 4

MCC 13 Niagra County Community College 4

American Hockey League:

Iowa 5 Texas 1

USHL:

Waterloo 5 Dubuque 3

Omaha 3 Sioux Falls 2

Fargo 5 Cedar Rapids 1

Sioux City 4 Des Moines 2

NA3hl:

North Iowa 3 Peoria 2

Champions Indoor Football League:

Omaha 76 Salina 44

Boys State Basketball Tournament:

1-A title game: Grand View Christian 61 Gladbrook Reinbeck 50

2-A title game: Hull Western Christian 62 Pella Christian 50

4-A semi final: Iowa City West 61 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

4-A semi final: West Des Moines Valley 64 Sioux City East 54

2-A consolation: Kuemper Catholic 73 Camanche 53

1-A consolation: North Linn 76 Remson Saint Mary`s 66

NCAA men`s D-3 Basketball tournament: Augustana 80 Wartburg 69

College baseball:

Villanova 10 Iowa 1

Baker 3 Graceland 2

 

