Scores from Friday for you!

Men`s college basketball:
Iowa State 84 Texas Christian 63
Women`s college basketball:
Drake 64 Illinois State 40
Northern Iowa 69 Bradley 39
Junior College Softball:
Anderson J-V 9 MCC 4
MCC 13 Niagra County Community College 4
American Hockey League:
Iowa 5 Texas 1
USHL:
Waterloo 5 Dubuque 3
Omaha 3 Sioux Falls 2
Fargo 5 Cedar Rapids 1
Sioux City 4 Des Moines 2
NA3hl:
North Iowa 3 Peoria 2
Champions Indoor Football League:
Omaha 76 Salina 44
Boys State Basketball Tournament:
1-A title game: Grand View Christian 61 Gladbrook Reinbeck 50
2-A title game: Hull Western Christian 62 Pella Christian 50
4-A semi final: Iowa City West 61 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
4-A semi final: West Des Moines Valley 64 Sioux City East 54
2-A consolation: Kuemper Catholic 73 Camanche 53
1-A consolation: North Linn 76 Remson Saint Mary`s 66
NCAA men`s D-3 Basketball tournament: Augustana 80 Wartburg 69
College baseball:
Villanova 10 Iowa 1
Baker 3 Graceland 2