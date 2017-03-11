Gladbrook Reinbeck boys finish 2nd in the state!

The Gladbrook Reinbeck boys basketball team finishes 2nd in the state of Iowa in Class 1-A at the Boys State Basketball tournament in Des Moines, losing to Grand View Christian 61-50 on Friday night. The team ended up with a record of 26-3. Joe Smoldt of the Rebels made his 300th three point basket during the game and became just the 7th player in Iowa boy`s basketball history to do so. He was also named Captain of the Class 1-A All tournament team. The Rebels got behind 19-2 after the first quarter and could not catch up.

Photo credit: k985.com