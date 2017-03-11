Cyclones win and play for the Big 12 title later today!

Deonte Burton scored 22 points, Monte Morris had 15 and Number 23 Iowa State routed TCU 84-63 Friday night to reach its third Big 12 Tournament title game in the past four seasons. Iowa State used two big first-half runs to assume control, and then stretched its advantage to 26 points midway through the second in Kansas City.

West Virginia’s Esa Ahmad made the second of two free throws with 20.2 seconds left, and an off-balance 3-pointer by Kansas State’s Kamau Stokes was off at the buzzer, allowing the Number 11 Mountaineers to escape with a 51-50 victory in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals Friday night. The Mountaineers will face Number 23 Iowa State Saturday.

Air time for the pre-game show is four p-m with a five p-m tip off on KIX 101.1!