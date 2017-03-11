Chad Gile passes away

36 year old Chad Gile of Marshalltown has passed away in the aftermath of a motorcycle accident that took place in Marshalltown one week ago yesterday (Friday March 3rd). The accident took place on Governor Road in Marshalltown. Gile was a motorcyclist, a husband and father. He had suffered head trauma in the accident. A candlelight vigil is being held in Gilman at Gilman Park Sunday afternoon at 3:30 to support the families of Chad Gile, Derek Cisneros a 12 year old boy who died in the aftermath of a vehicle accident and Lindsey Story a leukemia patient who is a student in the East Marshall School District. Participants are asked to bring a candle or balloon. The Midnight Ballroom of Marshalltown is having a fundraiser for the Cisneros family on Sunday beginning at ten a-m.