More on the storms aftermath

Weather experts are now indicating there were 13 tornadoes reported in Iowa during storms on Monday. One of the areas hardest hit was Seymour in Wayne County. Volunteers were helping with clean up work on Wednesday. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor toured the area. One newer storm report indicated that three empty railroad cars were tipped over by strong winds from storms in eastern Iowa. Four Iowa counties including Muscatine and Wayne counties were declared state disaster areas. For our area we are anticipated one to two inches of snow Friday night into Saturday morning.