The Gladbrook/Reinbeck boys high school basketball team will be playing in the Boys State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines Thursday morning and the game will be broadcast on KFJB. Lance Renaud will provide the play by play and take to the airwaves at 10:25 a-m for a 10:30 a-m tip from the Wells Fargo Arena. #4 Gladbrook Reinbeck at 25-2 will take on #1 and unbeaten North Linn who is 26-0.