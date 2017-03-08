The weather soap opera

It turns out there were nine twisters reported in Iowa during the course of storms that moved through. In Marshalltown the damage here along with the rest of Marshall County was described as minimalistic. A few downed tree limbs, some scattered twigs and items blown about. The most prolific damage in the state were reported at Muscatine and at Seymour in Wayne County, homes were damaged there and the school suffered damage as well. At Muscatine that`s where the most significant damage took place including at a church were a chimney toppled onto an ancient and revered organ considered one of the finest of its kind in Iowa. There was plenty of storm damage survey work going on. Now the forecast is calling for snow for our neck of the woods Friday night into Saturday. The weather forecasting service ACCUWEATHER was saying from one to three inches is forecast at this point.