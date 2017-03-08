Noxious Weed Control Plan approved by County Supervisors

The Marshall County Board of Supervisors in meeting Tuesday approved a Noxious Weed Control Plan for 2017 from County Weed Commissioner John Kunc. The eastern part of rural Marshall County will be sprayed for several varieties of weeds in the early part of the summer and the western part of the county will be sprayed later in the summer according to Supervisors Chairman Bill Patten of rural Clemons. Supervisor Dave Thompson says that resident can opt out of being sprayed by contacting the Weed Commissioner at 651-754-6370. The fee is ten dollars for that service. The Supervisors held a public hearing on the plan to upgrade the elevators at the Marshall County Courthouse, there were no written or oral objections to the plan.