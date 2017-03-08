Marshalltown Broadcasting is Looking for a News Director

News Talk 1230 KFJB and Iowa’s Best Country, KIX 101.1 is seeking a News Director that understands the importance of a community driven radio group and the listeners it serves. Candidate must have a passion for gathering, writing and delivering news and sports stories on-air as well as understanding the importance of a digital news presence. We want individuals who have the aspiration to seek out stories and become a part of the community they are covering. If you have the attitude and the drive that can help propel our news department then we would like to speak with you. Candidates must have at least 2 years of on-air news experience. Send your resume to todd@marshalltownbroadcasting.com or to 123 West Main Street, Marshalltown, IA 50158, attention Todd Steinkamp. Marshalltown Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.