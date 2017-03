The Gladbrook Reinbeck boys high school basketball team will play in the semi final round of the Class 1-A portion of the State Boys Basketball Tournament Thursday morning. The opponent is North Linn of Troy Mills which is ranked number one in the state and is unbeaten at 26-0. The winner would play Friday night and the loser would play in the consolation round Friday morning. Gladbrook Reinbeck, the Rebels, are number four in the state and have a record of 25-2.