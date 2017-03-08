Blues edge the Wild

Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron scored and Jake Allen made 32 saves and the St. Louis Blues edged the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Allen was 10.5 seconds away from a second straight shutout before Wild center Mikko Koivu threw a puck on net from near the blue line which bounced past Allen.

Allen’s scoreless streak had reached 159 minutes, 8.5 seconds as St. Louis won back-to-back games after losing five in a row.

Perron scored his 13th goal of the season and Tarasenko added his 29th of the season to help new Blues coach Mike Yeo to his first win against his former team.

Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves for Minnesota, which has lost two of its past three games.