West Virginia beats Baylor to win Big 12 women`s title

Tynice Martin scored 32 points, and West Virginia beat No. 2 Baylor 77-66 in the Big 12 women’s championship game on Monday night.

Martin, a sophomore guard, was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

West Virginia had never won the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers last won a conference tournament in 1989, when they were in the Atlantic 10.

Teana Muldrow added 15 points for West Virginia (23-10), which advanced to the final with Top 25 victories over Oklahoma and Texas.

Kalani Brown scored 19 points and Kristy Wallace had 17 points and nine rebounds for Baylor (30-3), which had won the last six conference tournaments.