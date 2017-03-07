MCC women`s basketball players honored

A pair of Marshalltown Community College women’s basketball freshmen- Claudia Morente (Girona, Spain/Institut Juame Vicens Vives) and Estelle Eduardo (Villeurbanne, France/Lycee Ernest Couteaux) have earned postseason all-region honors, announced by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) on Monday afternoon.

Morente was named to the NJCAA All-Region XI First-Team and Eduardo earned honorable mention honors. The two players appeared in all 29 games throughout the year and helped the Tigers to a seven-win improvement from the 2015-16 season.

In her initial season as a Tiger, Morente made an immediate impact, starting every game at the point guard position. Morente averaged 9.1 points per game and posted 14 games with at least 10 points, including a career-high 21 points in a 70-58 win over Central JV on Feb. 13.

Morente led MCC with 3.6 assists per game and 1.8 steals per game, which both ranked fourth in the ICCAC. Morente’s 36.5 minutes per game ranked third in the nation.

Eduardo was a top scoring threat for MCC throughout the season, averaging a team-high 12.6 points per game. Eduardo posted 21 games in double-digit figures, including four games of at least 20 points. The freshman’s 65 three-point shots made led the ICCAC. Aside from scoring, Eduardo ranked second on the team with 4.6 rebounds per game.

Morente and Eduardo combined to make 89 three-point shots on the year as the Tigers led the ICCAC with 198 total three-point shots made.