The Marshalltown School Board approved the next step in Phase Two of the Roundhouse Project as they met Monday night. Architect Kevin Eipperle says bidding will begin in April, a contract could be okayed in May and construction work could begin during the summertime with completion in 18 to 24 months. The project will include an auxiliary gym, a wrestling room and other amenities and would be located between the Roundhouse and the Community Auditorium.