The Marshalltown City Council met in Special Session Monday to approve the budget for the next fiscal year begining July 1st that amounts to some 64 and a half million dollars. They also amended the present budget in order to balance things out headed into June 30th and the end of the fiscal year. They also approved a four year Capital Improvement Plan. The next scheduled regular City Council meeting will be held March 13th, next Monday at 5:30 p-m at City Hall.