With one and seven women across the United States who suffer from postpartum depression, it comes to no surprise even celebrities can be effected too. Chrissy Teigen, model, tv host, and active social media personality goes into detail about her struggle with postpartum depression.

Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum depression, anxiety Via rss.cnn.com Model, television host and social media maven Chrissy Teigen has developed a reputation as a…

Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com