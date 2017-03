With a new residency at The Axis, which also houses Britney Spears’s Pieces of Me show and Jennifer Lopez’s All I Have, the Backstreet Boys are back . Twenty four years later, after their huge run in the 90’s, the Backstreet Boys show is now one of the fastest selling shows in Vegas history.

