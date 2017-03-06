Iowa’s Best Country, KIX 101.1, is proud to be the official host of the Justin Moore & Lee Brice Pre-Party at Buzzard Billy’s Bar & Grill in Des Moines.

Thursday night, March 16th, 2017 Justin Moore & Lee Brice bring their “American Made Tour” to Wells Fargo Arena and starting at 4pm KIX 101.1 & Buzzard Billy’s Bar & Grill want to get you primed for the show.

Before you go to the concert, join Buzzard Billy’s for the best Cajun Creole food in Central Iowa. Serving the best of Authentic New Orleans & American Cuisine with a cafeteria style menu. Buzzard Billy’s will also be serving $4 tall boys during the party!

KIX 101.1 will be there with great prizes to give away!