Two people were arrested by the Mid Iowa Drug Task Force in Marshalltown and face charges. The arrested are identified as 37 year old Luis Cruz and 52 year old Sanjuana Cruz. A search warrant was issued for 209 South 8th Street in Marshalltown. Luis Cruz faces multiple charges and had already made an appearance in court, his preliminary hearing was set for March 10th at 1pm, he is being held in the Marshalltown County Jail.