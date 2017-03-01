News from the athletic department at MCC

Sophomore Brandon Simmons (Harlem, NY/Teaneck) of the Marshalltown Community College men’s basketball team has been named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Division I Player of the Week. Simmons was honored for his play during the week of Feb 20-26.

A big offensive week for the Marshalltown Community College baseball team was powered by sophomore Enmanuel Lopez (Santiago, Dominican Republic/Prepara) who has been named this week’s Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Division I Player of the Week.