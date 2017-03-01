News from Iowa State

Iowa State University is keeping secret the price that it wants for the plane that President Steven Leath decided to buy and often flew.

An ad on the Trade-A-Plane website doesn’t list a price for the 2011 Cirrus that Leath’s selling amid scandal.

It says ISU’s selling the plane through sealed bids that are due April 6, and that an unspecified minimum bid’s been set. Buyers are encouraged to call the ISU Surplus supervisor for more information.

The ad calls the plane “meticulously maintained.” It doesn’t mention the 2015 hard landing that required $14,000 in repairs and raised questions about Leath’s personal use of the aircraft.

The university bought the plane for $498,000 in 2014. An RFP seeking brokers to sell it last month said ISU expected a listing price between $429,000 and $480,000.

Leath’s spokeswoman Megan Landolt says a broker hasn’t been hired but may be if the ad doesn’t sell the plane.