Cyclone men win on Senior Night at Hilton

Senior Matt Thomas scored 25 points and No. 24 Iowa State held off a furious challenge from Oklahoma State on Tuesday night, winning 86-83 to close out its home schedule with its sixth straight win.

Monte Morris added 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Cyclones (20-9, 12-5 Big 12), who clinched their sixth consecutive 20-win season and swept the Cowboys for the fourth straight year.

Evans scored 29 points and Leyton Hammonds had 19 to lead Oklahoma State (20-10, 9-8), which lost for just the second time in 12 games.

Morris forced a turnover under his own basket with 7.7 seconds left and Oklahoma State looking for a game-tying 3 — and Thomas hit an easy layup off Morris’ inbounds pass. Oklahoma State’s Juwan Evans then hit a 3, but Donovan Jackson hit a free throw and Evans couldn’t get a desperation heave off before the buzzer.

Evans made Iowa State sweat it out though. He was fouled from 3-point range with 13.8 seconds to go and the Cowboys down four. Evans hit all three from the line, but Naz Mitrou-Long answered with two free throws to make it 83-80 5 seconds later.