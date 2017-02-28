Marshalltown City Council ok`s new storm sewer rates

The Marshalltown City Council on Monday night approved new storm sewer rates for the city. The rate for most residential property owners will go down a bit, but will go up for others who own larger properties. Council has been working on this plan for the last six months. The proposal passed by the margin of 6-0. Council approved a proposal to purchase two pick up trucks from Ken Wise Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Marshalltown. They approved a rezoning request for the Office Park District allowing special uses for potential businesses in that area. City Administrator Jessica Kinser made a proposal to conduct a special election to reallocate the local option sales tax that would make up a shortfall in the general fund for 2018.