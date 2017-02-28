High school basketball scores from Monday

BOYS BASKETBALL
1A Substate 1 Championship

St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, Boyden-Hull 51

3A Substate 1 Championship

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51

3A Substate 2 Championship

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Boone 43

3A Substate 3 Championship

Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Forest City 55

3A Substate 4 Championship

Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Wahlert, Dubuque 39

3A Substate 5 Championship

West Delaware, Manchester 54, Center Point-Urbana 51

3A Substate 6 Championship

Mount Pleasant 70, Oskaloosa 40

3A Substate 7 Championship

Pella 55, Grinnell 53

3A Substate 8 Championship

Atlantic 69, Glenwood 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 1A State Tournament
State Quarterfinal

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, Sidney 43

Kingsley-Pierson 65, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 61

Springville 56, Notre Dame, Burlington 16

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Janesville 58

Class 2A State Tournament
State Quarterfinal

Regina, Iowa City 67, Logan-Magnolia 54

Treynor 60, Van Meter 54

Western Christian, Hull 58, North Linn, Troy Mills 48

