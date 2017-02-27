Stormers win on the road at Arizona Sunday

The Iowa Barnstormers (1-1) won a 51-47 shootout with the Arizona Rattlers (0-2) Sunday afternoon at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

In the first quarter, the Barnstormers wasted little time finding the end zone with receiver Ryan Balentine scoring a two yard rushing touchdown nearly one minute into the game. Arizona next answered back with two passing touchdowns from quarterback Darron Thomas giving the Rattlers’ a 14-6 lead going into the second quarter.

The second quarter saw Balentine picking off where he started in the first quarter scoring another two yard rushing touchdown cutting the Arizona lead to 14-13. Iowa continued to call Balentine’s number as quarterback Travis Partridge found him over the middle for a 20 yard touchdown pass to give the Barnstormers a 20-14 lead. The Iowa defense later picked off Thomas as cornerback Matt Goldsmith gave the Barnstormers its first takeaway of the season. Partridge later capitalized on the good field position and found receiver Brady Roland for a 20 yard touchdown giving Iowa a 27-14 lead.

In the second half, both teams traded blows as Partridge found running back Rasheed Williams for a 27 yard touchdown pass. Arizona answered with Thomas finding receiver Demarius Washington for a long 32 yard scoring reception narrowing the Barnstormer lead to 34-28. Partridge next called his own number and ran in a six yard touchdown increasing the lead 41-28. Arizona continued to respond with Thomas scoring three second half touchdowns, giving the Rattlers’ a 47-44 lead late into the fourth quarter. With under four minutes to play, Partridge found Roland who made an acrobatic catch for his second touchdown of the game. Arizona had a chance to win the game, but the Iowa defense sealed the victory with linebacker Javicz Jones intercepting Thomas and giving the Barnstormers its first win of the season.

The Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, March 26, 2017 for their HOME OPENER against in-state rivals the Cedar Rapids Titans. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m.