The aftermath of the latest winter weather

Marshalltown received an inch and a half of snow that began Friday afternoon and was blown about by winds of up to 41 miles per hour. Travel was very problematic, three accidents were reported on the Center Street Viaduct in fact the bridge had to be closed for a while. Out in the rural areas things were not fairing any better with cars and vehicles ending up in the ditch as after a stretch of six days of spring like weather, people had to figure out how to drive in winter again. On highway 163 in the Marion County vicinity, a Burlington man was killed in a rollover type of accident, the victim was identified as 52 year old James Franciskovic. Some parts of Iowa had some 10 inches of snow and blizzard like conditions. Portions of Interstate 80 in Nebraska had to be closed because of extreme blizzard conditions. Marshalltown had .19 hundreths worth of rain before the snow began to fall. Colo reported two inches of snow and Ames three inches worth.