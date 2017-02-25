Sports scores from Friday night

Women`s college basketball:

#21 Drake 70 UNI 57

Iowa State 70 #6 Texas 66

Boys Substate High School basketball:

Ankeny 75 Waukee 64

Des Moines North 99 Des Moines East 69

Johnston 45 Ames 43

Newton 58 Dowling 54

West Des Moines Valley 68 Ankeny Centennial 37

Iowa teams in the USHL:

Cedar Rapids 4 Team USA 1

Sioux City 2 Lincoln 0

Waterloo 5 Bloomington 2

Dubuque 5 Omaha 2

NA3HL:

OT North Iowa 2 Wisconsin 1

NBA D League:

Long Island 109 Iowa 101

Exibition Major League Baseball:

Tampa Bay 3 Twins 1

NBA:

Wolves 97 Dallas 84

OT Bulls 128 Suns 121

