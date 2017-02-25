Sports news from Marshalltown Community College

Marshalltown Community College will host “Jam the Gym” night for its men’s and women’s basketball double-header on Saturday, Feb. 25. Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to students in addition to many other giveaways throughout the night.

The MCC women’s and men’s and basketball teams will be taking on Northeast Community College (Nebraska) at 5 pm and 7 pm, respectively, in the MCC Student Activity Center.

All area high school students will receive free admission to the event and a free t-shirt, plus popcorn, pop and a hot dog. The Student Activity Center is located at 3700 S. Center St., Marshalltown. For questions, contact the MCC Admissions Office at 641-752-7106.