News from the Marshall County Recorders office

The Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Health Statistics has announced the exchange of newborn birth certificates issued from May 1993- October 2009. During that time, there was not enough vital information printed on the certificates to be used for identification purposes.

The Marshall County Recorder’s Office will be providing this service to the public as long as the birth was recorded in Marshall County or if the State has issued the county rights to print the certificate. The exchange will be of no cost to the entitled customer only if it is the small pink and blue certificate issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health. This does not apply to certificates issued by the Clerk of Court. The original certificate shall be surrendered to our office for the exchange.

Steps to obtain the new birth certificate