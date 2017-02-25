Fundraising book sale at the Public Library

A fundraising book sale is being held at the Marshalltown Public Library this weekend, in hopes of raising funds for a group called “Friends of the Library”. The large meeting room at the facility is being utilized for the event as books, videos, c-d`s, cassettes and records are all being sold. This is an annual event according to Assistant Librarian Sandy Gowdy.

During the Sunday portion of the event, a bag will be given to all participating patrons and they can fill their bags for one dollar.

9-2 Saturday and 1-4 on Sunday.