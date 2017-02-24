The weather

Cruddy weather is here in our neck of the woods and in other parts of Iowa after back on Wednesday of this week we had a high of 71 here in Marshalltown. However we are not as bad off here as in other areas of the state to the north and to the west. Last night in the Marshalltown area there was a power outage according to Alliant Energy, power was restored though. Other areas of the state had thunderstorms and hail. In Marshalltown we are under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight Friday night/Saturday morning. You might want to think twice about traveling to the north and west, that area is essentially in a blizzard scenario.