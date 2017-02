The Rebels of Gladbrook Reinbeck turned back the challenge of the Colo Nesco Royals in the boys district game Thursday night at Grundy Center 64-56. The Rebs move on to play Wapsie Valley Saturday night in a sub state final at Cedar Falls at seven p-m. The game will be broadcast on KFJB with an airtime of 6:55 p-m. Joe Smoldt had 37 point for the #4 ranked G-R team who are now 23-2.