Meeting about Roundhouse Phase 2 design held

Officials of the Marshalltown School District held a public meeting with designers of Phase 2 of a project at the Roundhouse on the Marshalltown High School campus. This was the first of two meetings planned, the second of which is to be held prior to a school board meeting on Monday March 6th. School officials say they want to be up front about the process and make sure the public has a chance to participate in the process and offer input. This meeting was held at the Roundhouse at the Team Room. The planned facility will feature an secondary gym and a wrestling room. It is designed to blend in with the architectural surroundings.

