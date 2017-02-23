Bobcat boys bowlers finish 2nd at State

The individual and team results the state meet at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines.  The Bobcat boys finished 2nd overall with a 3111.  Dubuque Hempstead won with a 3194 & Davenport North finished 3rd with a 3072.

Marshalltown Boys – 3111

6th overall – Joshua Arment                          206-245-451

12th overall – Ray Wiegand                            211-222-433

16th overall – Richie Thomas                         232-191-423

35th overall – Kamrin Chizek                          172-203-375

36th overall – Zachariah Liskowiak              180-193-373

49th overall – Carson Potter                          149-174-323

Bakers: 214, 199, 193, 213, 237

Totem Bowl

 

