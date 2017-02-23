Bobcat boys bowlers finish 2nd at State

The individual and team results the state meet at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines. The Bobcat boys finished 2nd overall with a 3111. Dubuque Hempstead won with a 3194 & Davenport North finished 3rd with a 3072.

Marshalltown Boys – 3111

6th overall – Joshua Arment 206-245-451

12th overall – Ray Wiegand 211-222-433

16th overall – Richie Thomas 232-191-423

35th overall – Kamrin Chizek 172-203-375

36th overall – Zachariah Liskowiak 180-193-373

49th overall – Carson Potter 149-174-323

Bakers: 214, 199, 193, 213, 237