Taste of Marshalltown held at the Mall

The Marshalltown Chamber of Commerce held an event called Taste of Marshalltown at the Marshalltown Mall on Tuesday. People got a chance to sample products from the following area businesses:
Pizza Ranch
Zeno`s
O’Hungrys
Fiddle and Whistle Pub
The Brew House
Elmwood Country Club
Legends American Grill
Culvers
Hy Vee
Iowa River Brewing Company
Susan Schuett Krough of the Marshalltown Mall says she thought it was the biggest turnout at the Mall for this event in hits history.
Food and drink samples and information and education about this participating business were the order of the day.