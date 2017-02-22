Taste of Marshalltown held at the Mall

The Marshalltown Chamber of Commerce held an event called Taste of Marshalltown at the Marshalltown Mall on Tuesday. People got a chance to sample products from the following area businesses:

Pizza Ranch

Zeno`s

O’Hungrys

Fiddle and Whistle Pub

The Brew House

Elmwood Country Club

Legends American Grill

Culvers

Hy Vee

Iowa River Brewing Company

Susan Schuett Krough of the Marshalltown Mall says she thought it was the biggest turnout at the Mall for this event in hits history.

Food and drink samples and information and education about this participating business were the order of the day.